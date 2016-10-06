Madras High Court dismisses the PIL seeking Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s actual health condition

Chennai, October 6: The Madras high Court had dismissed the Public Interest litigation on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s Health condition. The Court had observed it as a publicity petition.

Thus the Tamil Nadu government will not be asked to make statement on Jayalalithaa’s heath as High Court dismisses ‘publicity petition’ given by “Traffic Ramaswamy” a social activist in Tamil Nadu.

The Madras high court on Tuesday had ordered state officials in Tamil Nadu to submit information regarding Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas health by Wednesday, 12 days after the chief minister was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai.

People are anxious to know about the health condition of the chief minister as some information is already in public domain, a division bench orally observed when a public interest litigation filed by social activist K R Traffic Ramaswamy came up for hearing. Ramaswamy wanted to know the real facts surrounding the chief ministers illness and treatment being given to her.

The CMs followers have been collecting each day outside the hospital praying for her good health.

However, rumours of her health and her well-being have been circulating with the Opposition — the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham asking the state government to publish images of the CM.

But, the state government has not released any official statement on the same. A bulletin released by the hospital on Monday said the health of the chief minister continues to improve.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu police filed a case against an unknown person for allegedly circulating rumours about the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremos condition.

The case was filed under various sections of the IPC, including those dealing with public mischief and promoting enmity between classes.