Madras High Court raises doubts over Jayalalithaa’s death

We were briefed on what to tell on Jayalalithaa's health, says Tamil Nadu Minister OS Manian.

Chennai, December 29: The Madras High Court Justise Vaidyanathan has raised doubts on Thursday, about the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

The Court also asked that ‘Why was Jayalalithaa’s health kept a secret’. ‘Why has the Centre kept silence in this issue’? the court questioned.

Since Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital Chennai, no authentic information about her was delivered from the hospital authority or from the AIADMK. Moreover, no reliable person from the public or from politics or from the side of relatives have seen her alive after she was admitted to Apollo hospital.

The issue became burning in the minds of Tamil Nadu, who always loved Jayalalithaa. A social activist named Traffic Ramaswamy had even filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Madras High Court seeking health information about Jayalalithaa’s health. But the PIL was subsequently rejected by the Madras High Court referring that Jayalalithaa, being a women could keep her illness or the information regarding treatment could be kept a secret.

