Madras High Court relieves writer Perumal Murugan

Chennai, June 5: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Perumal Murugan, author of the novel ‘Madhorubhagan’, granting him relief from all the controversies that shrouded the work of fiction that compelled him to announce that he would withdraw his entire body of work from publication and never write again. The settlement arrived in the peace-keeping meet held by the Namakkal district administration would not be binding on the author, rules court.

Expressing solidarity with the writer, The Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association president, S.Tamilselvan, challenged the decision of a peace committee meeting held at Namakkal on January 12 organised by the district administration. The decision was that Mr. Murugan had agreed to issue an unconditional apology, delete the controversial portions from his book, and withdraw unsold copies from the market.

Meanwhile, a group of people claiming to be residents of Tiruchengode approached the High Court to initiate criminal charges against the author.

Concluding the year-long legal battle, First Bench of Chief Justice S. K. Kaul and Justice Puspha Sathyanarayana held that the settlement arrived in the peace-keeping meet held by the district administration would not be binding on the author. The bench also dismissed the plea moved by the residents to initiate criminal proceedings against him and consequently quashed an FIR filed against Mr. Murugan.

The court further directed the State government to circulate a series of guidelines framed by the court to handle such situations among the State police and to form an expert committee to handle such issues.