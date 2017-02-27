Chennai, Feb 27: Madras High Court sends notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy and the Chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan over the Confidence motion in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. DMK has challenged, the authenticity of the confidence move made by the Sasikala group in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The Court has sent the notice according to the plea submitted by DMK on the issues occurred on the day of the Confidence Motion.

While the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is at New Delhi today to meet the Prime Minister.

He would be raising issues like Cauvery water sharing and exemption of Tamil Nadu from NEET. This is the first visit of Palaniswami to Delhi after taking oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Palaniswamy would also seek funds from the Centre for the damages caused by cyclone ‘Vardah’.