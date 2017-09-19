Madras High Court to hear plea of 18 disqualified MLAs for urgent hearing tomorrow

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 19: A day after the Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal disqualified the 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran and pulled back their support to chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Madras High Court today agreed to hear their pleas regarding the disqualification on an urgent basis.

According to reliable sources, Justice M Duraiswamy granted an urgent mention made by senior counsel P R Raman on behalf of the legislators. The counsel further said that the constitutional rights of the 18 MLAs to cast their votes for the floor test would be majorly affected if their pleas against their illegal disqualification is not heard on an urgent basis. In order to hear the pleas on Wednesday, the judge directed them to file a proper petition.

Earlier during last week, the General Body meeting of the AIADMK of EPS and OPS factions have made a resolution ousting Sasikala as General Secretary of the AIADMK and her nephew TTV Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary from the party. Now, the assembly has only 215 elected members after the disqualification of 18 MLAs. The government needs only 108 votes to prove its majority in the assembly now in case of a floor test.