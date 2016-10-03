Madras High Court to take Public Interest Litigation on Jayalalithaa’s health condition, for hearing, tomorrow

Chennai, October 3: A Public Interest Litigation was filed in the Madras High Court seeking the details of Chief Minister Jayalalitha’s health. The litigation asks a detailed report from the government on her health condition. Along with that they also need the government to release the photographs of the meetings at Applolo Hospital, she is said to have had with her cabinet colleagues and officials.

A social activist named “Traffic Ramaswamy” is the petitioner who seeks the details of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The petition states that the people of Tamil Nadu are eager to know about the health condition of Jayalalithaa.

Holding that Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan had reportedly visited the hospital, the petitioner said they have not given details about her health condition, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing by the Madras High Court tomorrow.

He also submitted that the police had blocked the roads leading to the corporate hospital where Jayalalithaa was undergoing treatment by erecting barricades preventing others to go to the hospital for treatment.