Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, says Wasim Rizvi, Owaisi calls him the biggest joker.

New Delhi, Jan 9: Wasim Rizvi the Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chief on Tuesday opined that Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and it shall allow non-Muslim students to join. He also said that religious education should be made optional. He added that he had written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the UP CM Yogi Adityanath in this regard. It will make our country even stronger, he said.

Launching new controversy, he asked, “How many Madrasas have produced engineers, doctors, IAS officers? Yes but some Madrasas have produced terrorists, affirmed Wasim Rizvi

While asked about Wasim Rizvi’s opinion on religious education, Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said “Wasim Rizvi is the biggest joker, the most opportunistic person. He has sold his soul to RSS. I challenge this buffoon to show one Shia or Sunni or Madrasa where such teachings are imparted. If he has proof then he should go and show it to the Home Minister.”

Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE,ICSE, and allow non-Muslim students, religious education should be made optional. Have written to PM and UP CM in this regard.It will make our country even stronger: Wasim Rizvi,Shia Central Waqf Board pic.twitter.com/eJUINw7CiK — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2018