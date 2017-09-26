 Madrassas under scanner, Devendra Fadnavis government sets up committee to study madrassas functioning

Mumbai, September 26: The Devendra Fadnavis government has set up a committee to study whether madrassas in Maharashtra are functioning as per the parameters set by the government.

According to reports says that The Muslim institutions have been using funds allotted by the state government to impart modern education apart from religious teachings to its students.

The committee, set up by the government, will scrutinize the government grants and funds being utilised by these religious institutions.

As per reports, the initiative has, however, irked a section of people and a political furore on the matter is expected anytime soon.

More details awaited