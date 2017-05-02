Madurai man sits three days beside dead father’s body ,found semi -conscious
40-year-old Britto is mentally ill and did not know his father had been dead for five days. He had been sitting beside Mr Raj’s decomposed body.
Britto was found in a semi-conscious state by police today after they broke open the door of the house on a complaint from neigbhours about a foul smell emanating from there.
Since neighbours said they had seen Arul Raj going out of the house that day to fetch water, police presume he might have died the following day
Britto has been hospitalised, police said.