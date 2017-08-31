Madurai youth commits suicide after playing Blue whale: Russian girl arrested for inducing suicide among players

Madurai/Tamil Nadu/August 31: For the first time in Tamil Nadu suicide game strikes again, a 19 -year- old college student from Madurai district committed suicide on at Mottamalai area near Madurai on Wednesday evening. by hanging himself inside his house.

According to reports, the suicide is linked to Blue Whale Challenge, a suicide game in which the player is given certain task to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task lead the player to commit suicide.

the player also asked to share photos after finishing each challenge.

Since ‘Blue Whale’ was painted on his hand, police suspect that Vickstown alias Vicky a second year B.Com student in Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, may have played the game, took the last dare and killed himself.

“He had drawn a whale picture on his hand and written Blue Whale below it using a refill pen,” said the police source.

The student’s father Jayamani who returned home after work around 4:30 pm, found his son hanging using a saree, police said.

The youth’s body has been sent for post-mortem. He also left a brief letter stating blue whale is not a game but a disaster.

Meanwhile, The 17-year girl was arrested in eastern Russia claims that the new admin of the Death game The Blue Whale challenge,

It is alleged the unnamed girl threatened the young teens after they refused to undertake the deadly tasks which included cutting themselves.

Police say the girl threatened to murder them or their families if they failed to complete tasks she specifically set out.

Reports says, In search of the girl’s house in the village of Habarovsky, in eastern Russia, police recently found photos of Philip Budeeck, the creator of the Blue Whale game and also some of the photos are cut with blade in the body,

Police said the girl was being questioned in detail.