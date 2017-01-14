Magh Bihu celebrated across Assam

January 14, 2017 | By :
Guwahati ,Jan 14:In Assam, Magh Bihu is being celebrated across the state with traditional fervor and gaiety. People from all sections of life have participated in the joyous celebration of the harvest festival.

Traditional Meji and Bhelaghar made of thatch and fire woods are being set on fire today amid chanting of prayers to the God Agni. A host of cultural programmes and traditional sports are being organized to mark the festival. But the administration has banned organizing animal fight as per Supreme Court directive.

Delicious traditional delicacies have been prepared at almost every household. People also throng to markets to buy food items in Guwahati and other areas. Community feast are being organized tonight across the state.

