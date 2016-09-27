Magisterial probe ordered into Delhi teacher’s murder, police assures of strict action against accused

New Delhi, September 27: The Delhi Police on Tuesday assured that the strictest action possible would be taken against both the class 12 students involved into the brutal murder of a government school teacher who was allegedly stabbed for informing their parents about their acts of indiscipline.

Mukesh Kumar, a Hindi teacher, collapsed after being stabbed thrice. He died later in hospital.Both the students have been arrested. One of them is 18 and the other will be 18 in two months, the police say. The incident was reported from the Government Boys Senior Secondary School in west Delhi’s Nangloi.

Divulging the details, Joint Commissioner of Police Deependra Pathak said, “The murder case of Mukesh Kumar has been solved by the Delhi Police in less than 12 hours. One class 12th student has been arrested in the case, while one juvenile has been apprehended.”

“It was a heinous crime that took place at around 5 p m last evening Kumar was busy in some administrative work in his room. At that time, students entered the room and attacked him and stabbed him thrice. Kumar was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” he told the press conference.

After getting information about the incident, the Nangloi Police registered the case and thereafter identified the assailants. The police carried checking at all the possible hideouts. And today morning, they were arrested, he said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the two accused were among the frequent absentees and there were complaints regarding their discipline, said the Joint Commissioner of Police.

“In fact, one of the two were even warned that he might be rusticated. The attempt of the teacher to make these undisciplined students into a good citizen of the country eventually led to this heinous crime. The students had grudge against Kumar,” he added.

He also asserted that strictest possible action would be taken against the juvenile accused as per the Juvenile Justice Act.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has announced a financial assistance of Rs. one crore to Kumar’s family. He has also ordered a magisterial inquiry to probe the murder.