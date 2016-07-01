MahaNakhon:Asia’s futuristic skylines and Bangkok rising
Bangkok, Thailand July 1 German architect Ole Scheeren has been transforming Asian skylines with his signature geometric style for over a decade.
From the gravity-defying CCTV tower in Beijing to The Interlace in Singapore — which was awarded World Building of the Year 2015 — Scheeren likes to challenge traditional notions of what constitutes a skyscraper.
“I don’t believe in a very formulaic architecture where it’s essentially the same formal language that is applied to any part or place in the world,” the former partner of Rem Koolhaas’ firm OMA and now principal architect of Buro Ole Scheeren explains.
“If you look at my buildings, they are not all the same. They are different because different situations inspire and require very different answers.”
In line with that philosophy, MahaNakhon — Scheeren’s pixelated vision of a luxury mixed-use tower situated in Bangkok’s business district — looks little like the rest of his repertoire.
Based on the shape of an extruded square, the building’s central tower rises up and connects a large number of small-scale geometric extrusions to create the image of an unfinished building, or a Jenga game in progress.
“MahaNakhon is a vision of a tower that is very much about process, about becoming, about developing,” Scheeren says of the building.
The architect himself lived in Bangkok in the late 1990s, an experience he says connected him deeply to the city’s fabric and people.
“Bangkok revealed itself as a place co-existing simultaneously between a presence of an incredibly strong past, and yet a commitment to a very futuristic and fearless relationship to urbanity,” he recalls.
This contradictory mix of tradition and modernity has given Bangkok an eclectic skyline that hosts some of the craziest architecture on the planet according to Scheeren.
“It has a robot building, an elephant building, pyramids buildings, UFOs…all of that juxtaposed with traditional Thai temples, colors and textures.”
