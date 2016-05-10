Mahanayak serial captures the retro era of matinee idol Uttam Kumar: Ridhima

Kolkata, May 10: National award winning director Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Laptop’ girl Ridhima Ghosh says she finds both small and big screen fascinating.

Ridhima, who is more keen to talk about the upcoming serial Mahanayak (Prosenjit playing the lead) inspired by the life of the matinee idol Uttam Kumar, says she enacts one of the younger female actors of the era of 70s-80s in the soap.

It is a very ambitious project and the telecast will start from June 3-4, she says.

“Mahanayak is a very big project and apart from films I am happy to bag two back to back important small screen productions – the Bomkesh series as Satyabati and now Mahanayak. It is not the run of the mill soap you see,” she tells IBNS on the sidelines of launching of a summer skin care product at Dr Paul’s Multispeciality Clinic.

The Rang Milanti girl, who drools on Uttam Kumar, finds the yesteryear actors’ lives had a bit of mystery wrapped around them as with lesser media and no social network, they were not easily available unlike the present times.

“Earlier people and fans got to know little of them, With the flood of information now we are almost regularly updated So the mystery element is lost,” the young actor also having turned up in films by young Tolly directors, says.

Like all other Bengalis she finds Uttam Kumar’s chemistry with his co-actors like Suchitra, Supriya and others amazing.

Ridhima, who says she regularly follows the steps like cleansing, toning, moisturising for glowing skin, beautiful hair and properly toned body, says everyone should project her individual beauty instead of aping.

“If you don’t feel good you will never look good from outside,” she says.

Dr Paul’s CEO Nripendra Guha says they have plans to rope in Gen Next celebrities from here like Ridhima to target youngsters who are more fashion and appearance conscious even in a conservative city like Kolkata about newly launched services like laser hair reduction, scar and pigmentation reduction, tightening of sagging skin, open pore minimisation and skin rejuvenation launched for the first time by the national chain in the city of Bong beauties.