Maharashtra ACB books constable in disproportionate assets case

Mumbai,Oct4:The Mumbai unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a Mumbai Police constable for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his income. ACB officials said the constable’s property is worth a whopping 882 per cent more than his known source of income as a government servant.

The accused, identified as Shrirang Gaikwad, is with the protection and security branch. Officials said a complaint was received against Gaikwad in late 2015, after which inquiries were initiated.

Enough substance

“After preliminary inquiries, we found enough substance in the allegations against Gaikwad, after which we started an open inquiry. All of the assets in his and his wife’s name were evaluated from 2008, when he joined the service, up to 2015, when the complaint against him was first received,” said an ACB officer.

As per the rules of the Prevention of Corruption Act, one-third of Gaikwad’s income was excluded from the evaluation on the assumption that it was spent on day-to-day expenses.

“At the end of the evaluation and comparison, it was found that Gaikwad and his wife jointly have real estate, jewellery, and bank balance worth a total of Rs. 2.77 crore. The assets are worth 882.69 per cent more than the income that Gaikwad has earned as a government servant, excluding one-third for daily expenses,” the officer said.

Gaikwad was called in for questioning and was asked to account for the difference between the value of his assets and his income. When he could not provide a satisfactory explanation, the ACB on Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against Gaikwad and his wife Manisha under the PC Act.

Case registered

Additional Commissioner of Police, ACB, Mumbai, confirmed that the DPA case had been registered against Gaikwad, and added, “Comprehensive searches of Gaikwad’s house and other related premises have been conducted and ample evidence has been seized.”

Among the highest

ACB sources said Gaikwad’s DPA was among the highest registered against a government servant in recent times. Till earlier this year, police sub inspector Daya Nayak held the record for the highest DPA registered by the Mumbai ACB, which was 1,000 per cent. The record was broken by Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal earlier this year, whose assets were valued at 7,000 per cent more than his known sources of income.

