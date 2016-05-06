Maharashtra beef ban to stay, but keeping it permitted : High Court

Mumbai, May 6: The ban on beef and cattle slaughter will remain in Maharashtra but it will no longer be illegal to keep or consume beef from outside the state, Bombay High Court today said.

Last year, the state had enforced a blanket beef ban and made the sale or consumption of the meat punishable by a five-year jail-term and Rs. 10,000 fine.

Petitions challenged the ban saying in a cosmopolitan city like Mumbai where various cultures merge, such a ban would be impractical.

Other petitions argued that the ban violates fundamental rights of citizens.

A division bench of Justices AS Oka and SC Gupte had reserved the ruling in January after hearing the arguments.

The court’s latest verdict may bring some respite to the beef eaters.but the trade will continue to suffer.