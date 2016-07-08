Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 10 New faces including 2 from Shiv Sena

July 8, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, July 8 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inducted 10 new faces in his cabinet today while one existing minister was elevated to cabinet rank, thus bringing the total strength of minsters in the cabinet to 39.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao in the presence of the Chief Minister and other ministers administered oath to 11 ministers at the Parishad hall in Vidhan Bhavan.

Six Ministers are from Bharatiya Janata Party, two from Shiv Sena and one each from Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghatana and Rashtriya Samaj Party.

BJP’s newly inducted cabinet rank ministers are: Pandurang Phundkar, Subhash Deshmukh, Jaikumar Raval, and Sambhaji Patil- Nilangekar.

Ministers of state from the BJP are: Ravindra Chavan and Madan Yerawar.

Mahadev Jankar of BJP’s ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha was inducted as cabinet minister.

Fadnavis also promoted BJP’s Minister of State for Home Ram Shinde to cabinet rank.

Shiv Sena’s Gulabrao Patil and Arjun Khotkar were made ministers of state and Sadabhau Khot of another BJP ally Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana was also sworn in as minister of state.

However, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray was absent from the ceremony.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis downplays Sena’s claim of ending ties
Judge Loya’s death is a ‘serious issue’: Supreme Court
No other country has such pitiable condition in relation to their national anthem: Shiv Sena
Maharashtra violence: Shiv Sena tears into Centre
Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi’s digital push, saying his own MPs don’t wish him ‘good morning’ on Namo app
Shiv Sena rebukes Pakistan over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family in Islamabad
Top