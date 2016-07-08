Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: 10 New faces including 2 from Shiv Sena

Mumbai, July 8 : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inducted 10 new faces in his cabinet today while one existing minister was elevated to cabinet rank, thus bringing the total strength of minsters in the cabinet to 39.

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao in the presence of the Chief Minister and other ministers administered oath to 11 ministers at the Parishad hall in Vidhan Bhavan.

Six Ministers are from Bharatiya Janata Party, two from Shiv Sena and one each from Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghatana and Rashtriya Samaj Party.

BJP’s newly inducted cabinet rank ministers are: Pandurang Phundkar, Subhash Deshmukh, Jaikumar Raval, and Sambhaji Patil- Nilangekar.

Ministers of state from the BJP are: Ravindra Chavan and Madan Yerawar.

Mahadev Jankar of BJP’s ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha was inducted as cabinet minister.

Fadnavis also promoted BJP’s Minister of State for Home Ram Shinde to cabinet rank.

Shiv Sena’s Gulabrao Patil and Arjun Khotkar were made ministers of state and Sadabhau Khot of another BJP ally Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana was also sworn in as minister of state.

However, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray was absent from the ceremony.