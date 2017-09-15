Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Maharashtra Mission 1 Million to promote football

Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 15: The Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched the ‘Maharashtra Mission 1 Million’ initiative under which over 10 lakh students across the state would play football on Friday. According to reliable sources, Devendra Fadnavis visited the sports arena at Bombay Gymkhana and kicked the ball with the dabbawaalas of the megapolis on the occasion in the presence of Vinod Tawde, the State Sports minister.

According to official sources, Devendra Fadnavis said that ” The FIFA Under 17 World Cup is happening for the first time in the country and Maharashtra. To support it, it was decided by Vinod Tawde to start Mission 1 Million, under which 10 lakh students will play football, and it has started today.”

The FIFA U17 World Cup would start next month. According to media sources from Devendra Fadnavis, the Mission would not only create football players and lovers of the game, but would also help in overall development of the state. Vinod Tawde said that under this initiative, the state government aims to ensure that children come out in open spaces and play.