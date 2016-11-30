Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta wows in hot, red dress for music video with Big B

Mumbai, Nov 30: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnaviss wife, Amruta, in a red dress and high heels, has sent social media in a tailspin.

Mumbai Mirror reported that Amruta is shooting a music video produced by Bhushan Kumar, which sees her essaying a role seeking admission to a performing arts institute headed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Amruta Fadnavis has previously given playback for Kunal Kohlis Phir Se and Prakash Jhas Jai Gangaajal. For this video, Mrs Fadnavis has also lent her voice.

The video has been filmed in the recently renovated stunning Mumbai Opera House.

Expectedly Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam lashed out saying, “80 ppl hv died due to #NoteBandi The real beneficiary of new currency dancing with big B. Did u both PM & CM notice?”

More power to you, Mrs Fadnavis.