Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife singer Amruta Fadnavis in music video with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai,Nov30:Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife singer Amruta Fadnavis is all set to make her debut on the screen in the music video of a song sung by her. She will share the screen space with none other than the megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The video was helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Khan was visibly excited about working on this special and interesting project, produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-series music label.According to a report by the Times of India, the song is titled Phir Se and will see Amruta’s character seek admission in a performing arts institute headed by Bachchan’s character. The video was shot throughout the day on 29 November at the grand Royal Opera House in Mumbai.

The same report by the Times of India states that Khan exercised caution while filming the music video as the setting was surrounded by expensive antiques. The Royal Opera House was recently renovated and reopened for the public. The Movie Mela of MAMI, the Mumbai Film Festival, was held inside the breathtaking architectural beauty.

Amruta has previously lent her voice to filmmaker Kunal Kohli’s 2015 romantic drama Phir Se starring him and Jennifer Winget. She has also sung for filmmaker Prakash Jha’s crime drama Jai Gangaajal starring Priyanka Chopra, which released last year.

However, this marks the first time that the Chief Minister’s wife has not only lent vocals to a music video but also graced the screen in the same. Amruta was seen shooting for the song in a “fiery red dress and high heels”, according to the Times of India.

The musical video is in the form of a conversation between the characters of Amruta and Bachchan, serenaded by her vocals. Khan began filming the video as early as 9 AM on 29 November and wrapped up the shoot late night.