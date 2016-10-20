Maharashtra Education department to schools : Mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s b’day in Diwali vacation

Mumbai, Oct 20: The state school education department has issued a resolution to celebrate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary in schools from October 31 to November 6 as Rashtriya Ekta Saptah. Till last year, his birth anniversary (October 31) was celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Most schools across the state, however, will not be able to extend the celebrations for a week as the dates clash with the Diwali vacation, which will mostly end on November 7. City school principals are hoping that the notification could be amended.

The GR (government resolution) is uploaded on the government’s website.

During the Rashtriya Ekta Saptah, schools are expected to organize activities for students such as theme writing, slogan writing and essay competition. Schools are also expected to invite freedom fighters in their region for an interaction with students, who, in turn, will have to write about them. Most schools have found this unreasonable.

“I am not even aware of this GR, how are we to comply with this when students will have their vacation? Such notices need to be issued well in advance, we may not be able to observe it for a week this year,” said the principal of a South Mumbai school.

Another principal said her school organized debates and elocution competitions for high school students as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas last year. “However, this year Patel’s birth anniversary falls during the holidays, so it will not be possible for us to organize activities and events. But if it’s made mandatory, then we will reconsider holding the celebrations after the vacation,” she added. The principal added that to organize activities and events from the reopening day would affect classes.