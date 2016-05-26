Maharashtra factory fire kills 3

Thane, May 26: At least three people were killed as a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in MIDC Phase 2 in Dombivli area in Maharashtra’s Thane area on Thursday, reports said.

At least 100 others were injured in the incident.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said he was ‘saddened’ to know about the fire incident.

The CM said he has directed officials to speed up relief operations.

In his Twitter page, the CM said: “Saddened to know about the unfortunate & tragic incident that took place at Dombivali.”

“Spoke to police officials & local authorities and asked them to speed up the relief operations,” he said.

The CM said: “We are constantly in touch with the local administration and we would leave no stone unturned in our efforts & relief operation.”

Officials have reached the spot.

Sachianand Gawade, Deputy Commandant, NDRF was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, “A team from the Andheri unit had already left at the spot at 1 pm. We came to know about the fire from television after which we updated our team to reach the spot for rescue operation and other necessary help.”