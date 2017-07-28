Maharashtra Govt. announces cash reward of Rs. 50 lakh each to Mithali and team

July 28, 2017 | By :
Maharashtra Govt. announces cash reward of Rs. 50 lakh each to Mithali and team.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, July 28: The Maharashtra Government has announced a cash reward of Rs. 50 lakh for each player of the Indian women’s cricket team for their stellar performance throughout the recently-concluded ICC Women’s World Cup.

It should be noted that opening pair of Poonam Raut and Smriti Mandhana, as well as all-rounder Mona Meshram, are all residents of the Maharashtra. Earlier, the Indian Railways had announced a cash reward of Rs 1.30 crore for 10 members of the Mithali Raj-led side, while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had declared to reward Rs. 50 lakh to each player.

The board had also declared that the support staff will be given a cash reward of Rs.25 lakh each.
The Women in Blue performed exceedingly well throughout the tournament before ending up as runner-up, going down by nine runs to England in a nail-biting final at Lord’s on July 23. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
Loan waiver: 100 farmers linked to single Aadhaar card, government officials land in trouble
For Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Mithali Raj, 2005 World Cup was ‘more memorable’
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has announced Rs 1 crore cash prize and a house plot of 600 square yards in Banjara Hills to Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj
ICC Women’s World Cup: Mithali Raj’s father confident that India can win this time
Women’s Big Bash League stint has transformed Harmanpreet Kaur, says Mithali Raj
India skipper Mithali Raj first woman to break record for most runs in women’s ODI cricket
Top