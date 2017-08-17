Maharashtra lawyer files plea over PM Modi’s use of Hindustan instead of India in I-Day Speech

Aurangabad/Maharshtra, August 17: A city lawyer filed a plea inquiring the contents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, declared it has violated constitutional provisions.

The Advocate Rama Vitthalrao Kale filed a complaint that was addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fasnavis and lodged the complaint with MIDC Police Station. Rama Vitthalrao Kale accused that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India and Bharat as “Hindustan”, several times in his 55-minute long speech from the Red Fort on Tuesday, as reported by the Indo-Asian News Service.

Rama Vitthalrao Kale added that “According to the Article 1 of the Constitution, India or Bharat is cited. It is not written in the constitution that the word ‘Hindustan’ could be used to signify the religious name of the country. Being the Prime Minister of India, making an irresponsible and wrong remark as Hindustan is a clear dishonor to the Constitution and violation of the Article 1.”

Rama Vitthalrao Kale professed that the “discourteous” reference to India as “Hindustan” across the audience of 125 crore Indians and several people around the world, resulted in hurting the sentiments of all patriotic countrymen. She also recommended Devendra Fasnavis to take cognizance and a case should be registered of deceit and other significant sections against Narendra Modi. Rama Vitthalrao Kale said that being the Prime Minister, it is his responsibility to support and protect the Constitution and by his revelations in the Independence Day speech, he has failed in this attempt.