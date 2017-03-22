Maharashtra MLAs seek Governor’s appointment after suspension from Assembly

Mumbai/Maharashtra, March 22: The 19 MLAs, who were barred from the Maharashtra Assembly for making a ruckus during the presentation of the state’s budget, have requested an appointment with Governor Vidyasagar Rao.

The 19 MLAs were suspended last day by Speaker Haribhau Bagade till December 31 in association with the uproar in the Maharashtra Assembly on March 18 during the budget briefing.

Expressing regret over the declaration made by Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in the state budget for 2017-18, the opposition MLAs set on fire, the copies of the same outside the assembly on March 18.

In spite of the demands from the Shiv Sena and other opposition parties, Mungantiwar did not make any announcement on the loan waiver for farmers.

The government, however, allocated Rs. 8, 233 crore for various irrigation projects for the farmers.

“Maharashtra’s growth rate for 2016-17 was 9.4 percent and we aim to take this at least in double digit in the coming year (2017-18). For farmers, Rs. 8,233 crores has been allocated for water resources and Rs. 2,812 crore has been allocated for Prime Minister’s irrigation scheme proposed for year 2017-18,” Mungantiwar said while reading out the budget. (ANI)

