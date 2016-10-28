Maharashtra : Nationalist Congress Party prominent leader Nilay Naik Joins BJP

Mumbai, Oct 28: The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) lost another prominent leader to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the shape of Nilay Naik, the grandson of of former union minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Vasantraoji Naik and the nephew of Sudhakarrao Naik.

Naik was offered a bouquet by BJP state president Raosaheb Danve, who congratulated him for trusting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendraji Modi, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Nilay Naik served a term as Zilla Parishad president of Yavatmal from 1992-1997. He also previously held various senior posts in the NCP like spokesperson, state general secretary and was observer for various districts in Maharashtra.

His joining the BJP will definitely weaken the NCP in Pusad and Yavatmal districts.