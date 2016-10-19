Maharashtra Navnirman Sena stages protest in Multiplexes in Mumbai

Mumbai, October 19: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is protesting at the multiplexes in Mumbai against the Bollywood movie Ae Dil He Mushkil. The protesters have threatened that they can

The protesters have threatened that they can vandalise the multiplex if they release the movie as it features a Pakistani actor.

The protesters need to prevent the movie from releasing on 28th October.

The director of the movie, Karan Johar is also facing criticism.

The MNS has already been threatening the filmmakers who had supported Pakistani actors for working in Bollywood after the Uri Attacks, which is responsible for rising tensions between the two countries.

MNS leader Amey Khopkar said, “We will oppose the screening of the movie everywhere in the state.

If any multiplex operator dares to screen the film, they (operators) should remember that multiplexes are decorated with expensive glass sheets.”

He further added, "We will also oppose Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' though it is slated to release in January."

The single-screen theatre association has already agreed to ban the screening of films featuring the Pakistani actors.

The Motion Pictures Producers’ Association has also supported the stand of banning the Pakistani actors to work in Bollywood.