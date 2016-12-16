Maharashtra Police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs. 41 lakh

Washim, December 16: Maharashtra Police on Friday seized unaccounted cash worth Rs. 41 lakh in new currency of Rs. 2000 and Rs. 100 from Karanja here.

Till now, the police have arrested 11 people in the matter.

“During checking we intercepted three cars. 11 people were travelling from Nagpur to Karanja. Rs. 41 lakh were seized from them, we have arrested the accussed,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ratnakar Nawale.

The case is being investigated by the police. (ANI)