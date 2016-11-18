Maharashtra: Rs 91 lakh seized from BJP minister’s vehicle

Mumbai, Nov 18: Opposition Congress and NCP today demanded the sacking of Maharashtra Cooperative Minister Subhash Deshmukh amid reports of seizure of Rs. 91 lakh from vehicle belonging to the minister.

The Opposition has also sought an enquiry by Income Tax department into bank transactions of state BJP leaders to “unearth black money”.”(Recovery of cash) proves that BJP leaders are in the possession of black money. Since the government has launched a campaign against black money and corruption, properties of the BJP leaders should be searched to unearth black money.

“He (the minister) should be sacked from the ministry and arrested,” NCP spokesman Nawab Malik said in a press conference.According to reports, cash worth over Rs 91 lakh belonging to Lokmangal Group of the minister was seized by the squad of Osmanabad municipality yesterday.

The cash reportedly comprised of the now-invalid tender of Rs. 1000. The minister was not available for comment. His assistant claimed that Mr Deshmukh was not in town.