Maharashtra : Spurned youth hacks teenager to death 

Mumbai, Nov 01: A spurned lover allegedly axed a teenage girl to death in tribal Jawhar taluka in Maharashtra, the police said today

The incident took place yesterday when the accused, 19-year-old Nilesh Kharpada, who was in love with the 14-year-old victim, found her walking alone along the Saivan road near Kharvada village and attacked her.

Both the accused and the victim are residents of Tilonda village in the taluka.

According to the police, the accused made advances towards the girl but she turned him down. Annoyed, he fatally attacked her.

The girl’s body has been sent for postmortem to the government hospital. An offence under section 302 of the IPC has been registered and a hunt is on for the alleged accused, the police