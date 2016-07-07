Maharashtra State Women’s Commission issues third summond to Salman on his rape comments

Mumabi, July 7: Rejecting a reply by Bollywood actor Salman Khan on his recent rape comments to the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission (MSWC), the commission on Thursday issued a third summons to the actor asking him to appear before it on July 14.

Interacting with reporters, MSWC chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “The actor has been asked to be present during a hearing by the commission at 4 p.m. on July 14 in this connection.”

“In our summons, we have asked the actor that his statement amounts to insulting women, and thus, he needs to be present and put his argument before the commission,” she added.

“We are not satisfied with his response and are not accepting his response. We have concurrent power and thus the hearing will take place before us. And, if he evades the third summons, the law will take its course,” she said in response to a letter sent by the actor to the commission.

Salman’s lawyer had on June 29 urged the MSCW not to pursue the matter to avoid duplication since it was already being dealt with by the NCW.

The MSCW issued a notice for his “raped woman” remark. “Felt like a raped woman,” said Salman after shooting a wrestling sequence for ‘Sultan’.