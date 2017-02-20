Mahashivaratri: Why taking bath in Ganga on this day is significant
Mumbai, Feb 20: Devotees of Shiva, who reside by the banks of the mighty Ganga customarily, take a spiritual bath in the river on the occasion of Mahashivaratri or the biggest night of the God.
The presence of Ganga on earth is attributed to Lord Shiva, who held her in her matted locks as she descended from the heaven with an enormous force. Had Shiva not absorbed the pressure generated due to Ganga’s heavenly arrival, the earth wouldn’t have been able to withstand her force.
Those who do not get an opportunity to take bath in the mighty river, sprinkle her water in their homes. Every Hindu household has Gangajal (water of the Ganga) stored in a copper container. This is used on special occasions as a purifier and to do Abhishek on Lord Shiva’s idol.