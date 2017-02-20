Mahashivaratri: Why taking bath in Ganga on this day is significant

And many, who dwell elsewhere, travel to the cities that are blessed to be on the banks of the divine water body. Taking bath in the Ganga is one of the most significant features of the festival of Mahashivaratri.

The presence of Ganga on earth is attributed to Lord Shiva, who held her in her matted locks as she descended from the heaven with an enormous force. Had Shiva not absorbed the pressure generated due to Ganga’s heavenly arrival, the earth wouldn’t have been able to withstand her force.