Mahatma Gandhi assassination: No ‘mysterious person’ says amicus curiae report

NewDelhi/ Jan 8: Senior advocate Amarendra Sharan, appointed in October 2017 by the two-Judge bench of the Supreme Court, has submitted his report saying there is no evidence to prove MahatmaGandhi was killed by anyone other than the Hindu radical Nathuram Godse.

Amerendra was appointed in response to a PIL filed by Pankaj Phadnis, co-founder of Abhinav Bharat who claimed that there was a second assassin who shot a ‘fourth bullet’.

Amerendra concluded that “there was no need to re-investigate the assassination case, bullets which pierced Mahatma Gandhi’s body, the pistol from which it was fired, the assailant who fired the said bullets, the conspiracy which led to the assassination and the ideology which led to the said assassination have all been duly identified.”

Gandhi was shot dead by Godse in New Delhi on January 30, 1948 and subsequently two people, including Godse was hanged connected to the murder. The Supreme Court Bench will hear the case on January 12.