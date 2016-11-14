Mahatma Gandhi did not have a family life too, DMK rebukes PM’s ‘sacrifice’ speech

New Delhi, Nov 14: Critiquing the Centre’s unpreparedness in dealing with the currency crunch after it demonitised Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision is ultimately affecting the livelihood of the general public instead of weeding out the menace of black money.

“For the past 10 days, people are getting starved, they are unable to purchase groceries, they cannot purchase vegetables, so if it was planned 10 months earlier, then the government should have come out with a proper plan and not put people into trouble,” DMK secretary T.K.S. Elangovan told ANI.

Elangovan’s comments came in response to Prime Minster Modi’s claim that the decision to cancel the legal tender of Rs.500 and Rs.1000 was taken after a through deliberation of ten months.

Downplaying Prime Minster Modi’s assertion that he sacrificed his life to serve the people, Elangovan said, “Every leader has done the same, even Mahatma Gandhi did not have a smooth family life, he lived for his ideologies. So, as a leader, he (Modi) is bound to sacrifice his family and work for the nation. That is why people regard them as leaders.”

During an emotional address to the people in Goa, Prime Minister Modi said he left his family and home to serve the nation and added that he understands the pain of the people who have been waiting in long queues to exchange their currencies.

“I was not born for sitting on a chair of high office. Whatever I had, my family, my home…I left it for the nation,” Prime Minister Modi said.”Yes, I also feel the pain. These steps taken are not a display of arrogance. I have seen poverty and understand the problems of the people,” he added.

On November 8, Prime Minister Modi announced demonetisation of currency notes in a major assault on black money, fake currency and corruption