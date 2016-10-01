Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, views important for India: President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi, Oct 1 : Praising Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, freedom, equality and religious tolerance, President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday urged people to ensure his views on truth, morality and ethics remain integral to India’s national consciousness.

In a message on the eve of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mukherjee said Gandhi displayed a “rare constellation of abilities”, and showed how individuals can advance social and political change.

“Let us ensure that Gandhiji’s views on truth, morality and ethics remain integral to India’s national consciousness. Let us make concerted efforts to realise the dream of a ‘Swachh’ and ‘Samarth’ Bharat,” an official statement quoted Mukherjee as saying.

“Let us pay tribute to the father of our nation by keeping alive in our hearts and minds at all times the principles of tolerance and non-violence,” the President said.

He said Gandhi’s ideals still continue to inspire millions of people across the world.

Mukherjee also urged people to imbibe wisdom from Gandhi’s thoughts and actions to address the challenges that confront India.

“He had an exemplary passion for justice and an indefatigable spirit of service to mankind,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

The hallmark of his personality was austerity and transparency. Gandhi believed that cleanliness was next to godliness, the President added.