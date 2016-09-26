Mahesh Babu to release trailer of upcoming Telugu comedy “Naruda Donoruda”

Chennai, Sep 26 : Superstar Mahesh Babu will on Tuesday unveil the trailer of upcoming Telugu comedy “Naruda Donoruda”, the remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer “Vicky Donor”.

Directed by Mallik Ram, the remake stars Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash in the lead.

“The exclusive full length internet trailer of aNaruda Donoruda’ will be launched by my friend Mahesh Babu on Sep 27th! Stay tuned,” Sumanth wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

Sumanth, who has also produced the film, reprises Ayushmann’s role while Pallavi plays Yami Gautham’s part.

The film is slated for release this December.