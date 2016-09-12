Mahesh Babu will be seen playing an intelligence officer in his next

Chennai, Sep 12: Superstar Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy shooting for AR Murugadoss directed yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual project, will be seen playing an intelligence officer in the film.

“It’s not a regular cop’s role. He plays an intelligence officer and contrary to reports, he won’t get to don the khaki. It’s going to be a very stylish film and it will portray Mahesh in a very different avatar,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Also starring Rakul Preet Singh and S.J Suryah, the project is currently being shot in EVP world here.

The project, which is being shot as a bonafide bilingual, marks the first time collaboration of Mahesh and Murugadoss.