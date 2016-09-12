Mahindra Bolero Power+ Launched at Rs 6.59 Lakh

Mumbai, Sep 12: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has unveiled the New Bolero with the mHawkD70 engine, called Bolero Power+. The new engine delivers 13% more power and 5% more mileage over the existing generation of the Bolero. The Power+ is also claimed to offer a peppier drive and better manoeuvrability.

The 7-seater will be available in 3 variants – SLE, SLX & ZLX across Mahindra dealerships pan India starting today, at a price tag of Rs.6.59 lakhs (ex-showroom, Navi Mumbai for SLE BS4 variant). In terms of power, the engine 70 hp and 195 Nm of torque. The car has been given new design touches as well like blue vision headlamps.

The technology features include a digital instrument cluster, a Driver Information System (DIS), a voice messaging system and the fuel-saving Micro Hybrid technology on the ZLX variant. This technology allows the vehicle to intelligently switch the engine into the standby mode, when not required – ensuring lower fuel consumption while being more environment-friendly too. The New Bolero Power+ also comes with an engine immobiliser which shuts down the engine if any key other than your key is used ensuring the safety of the vehicle.

The car, on a whole, looks pretty much the same since its launch in August 2000 and the decision to come out with a new engine offering comes out at a time when the company was required to upgrade the engines of its models, given the stricter emission norms set to take place from next year.