Mahindra eVerito launched; price starting from Rs 9.5 lakh

New Delhi, June 2: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday launched electric version of Verito sedan, Mahindra eVerito, priced between Rs 9.5 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The car, which would be available in three variants, is priced at Rs 9.5 lakh, Rs 9.75 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. It can be charged in 1.45 hours and has a range of 110 kms.

“eVerito is the first electric sedan in our portfolio. With issues like environmental degradation, pollution related challenges, climate change and energy security there has never been a better time to switch to electric vehicles,” M&M President and Chief (Automotive) Pravin Shah told reporters here.

The electric vehicle segment is poised for growth and the company would be introducing more models in the electric vehicle segment, he added.

“We will be adding more and more products across different segments to cater to various customer demands,” Shah said.

Bring more electric vehicles is a part of the company’s overall global product strategy, he said.

“One more product would be introduced soon in the e-vehicle portfolio,” Shah said without elaborating further.

He further said: “Going forward, we have laid out a clear roadmap for the electrification of our range.”

The company already sells e2O electric vehicle in the country.

On the roll-out plan for eVerito, Shah said: “The vehicle would be first available in Delhi followed by introduction in other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Pune, Jaipur and Nagpur.”

When asked if the model would be exported, Shah said: “At this point in time, there are no plans to export it to overseas markets.”

eVerito, which can achieve a top speed of 86 kms per hour, emits zero-emissions.

The single speed transmission vehicle can be charged at home as well as quick charged in one hour and 45 minutes through fast charging technology.