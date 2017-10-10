Mahindra KUV100 Facelift launched in India at Rs 4.39 lakh: Check the specifications and features

New Delhi, October 10: The Mahindra KUV100 launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.39 lakh. The Mahindra KUV100 is available in two choices in the engine department: an 84hp, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and a 78hp, 1.2-litre four-cylinder diesel motor. Both the engines are partnered to a five-speed manual transmission. The company claims to have improved engine damping and Noise, vibration, and harshness levels.

The external features of Mahindra KUV100 facelift model are restyled in front and the rear bumpers increased the car’s length by 25 mm and now the length is 3,700 mm. the higher specification variants come with 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Mahindra KUV100 is a six-seater, unlike the pre-facelift model that was available as five- or six-seater. The five-seater version will only be available on a made-to-order basis. It has two interior shades, lower-spec trims are finished in grey while higher versions get an all-black interior.

It is the first time that Mahindra has come up with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system loaded with GPS navigation with maps from MapmyIndia on the top-spec K8 variant. The KUV100 gets remote lock/unlock for the tailgate, power folding wing mirrors, rear parking sensors, a new multi-info display giving readouts for gearshift alert, drive modes and fuel economy. Mahindra K8 has automatic climate control for the AC. The extra features include steering-mounted controls, driver’s seat height adjust, a cooled glovebox and mood lighting.

The safety kit comprises of two front airbags, corner braking control and anti-lock braking system with Electronic brakeforce distribution. The suspension level in KUV100 model is at a rate of 150mm for the front and 200mm for the rear which will improve the ride quality.

Additionally, the KUV100 has improved approach and departure angle as well which is expected to tackle the rough roads.which, along with additional ground clearance is expected to tackle rough roads better. Mahindra KUV100 is offering a warranty of five years.