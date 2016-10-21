Mahindra launches new electric car e20Plus

NewDelhi,Oct21:Mahindra launches its new electric car e20Plus at a starting price of Rs. 5.46 lakhs (ex-Delhi). On a full charge, the Mahindra e2oPlus can travel for upto 140 km and can achieve a top speed of 85 kmph, the company claims. – Yuthika Bhargava

The car will come in four trim levels (P2, P4, P6, P8) and four colours — Coral Blue, Sparkling Wine, Arctic Silver, Solid White. Dr. Pawan Goenka, executive director, M&M Ltd. said, “The launch of the e2oPlus is a defining moment in the electric mobility journey of Mahindra as it marks our foray into the mass market electric city car segment.”

Pravin Shah, president & chief executive (automotive), M&M Ltd & director, Mahindra Electric expressed confidence that e2oPlus will soon be accepted as a mainstream car. “There has never been a better time to embrace electric vehicles as it not only serves the purpose of a smart city car, but also fulfils the need to contribute positively to the environment,” he said. The company claims that the running cost for the e2oPlus is 70p/km. – Yuthika Bhargava