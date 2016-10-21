Mahindra launches new electric car e20Plus

October 21, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Oct21:Mahindra launches its new electric car e20Plus at a starting price of Rs. 5.46 lakhs (ex-Delhi). On a full charge, the Mahindra e2oPlus can travel for upto 140 km and can achieve a top speed of 85 kmph, the company claims. – Yuthika Bhargava

The car will come in four trim levels (P2, P4, P6, P8) and four colours — Coral Blue, Sparkling Wine, Arctic Silver, Solid White. Dr. Pawan Goenka, executive director, M&M Ltd. said, “The launch of the e2oPlus is a defining moment in the electric mobility journey of Mahindra as it marks our foray into the mass market electric city car segment.”

Pravin Shah, president & chief executive (automotive), M&M Ltd & director, Mahindra Electric expressed confidence that e2oPlus will soon be accepted as a mainstream car. “There has never been a better time to embrace electric vehicles as it not only serves the purpose of a smart city car, but also fulfils the need to contribute positively to the environment,” he said. The company claims that the running cost for the e2oPlus is 70p/km. – Yuthika Bhargava

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
‘Gone in 60 seconds’ – 28 cars, high-tech thieves caught by Delhi police in no time
Colorado bear stuck in a car, takes joyride , in the US
BJP leader Darshan Nagpal, in Haryana becomes responsible for patient’s death after holding up an ambulance after it hit his car
Women and Child Development ministry launches SHe-box  to file complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace
Indian Railways launches its first 1,600 HHP solar diesel multiple unit train in Haryana
No GST tax for old car and jewelry sales
Top