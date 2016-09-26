Mahindra & Mahindra will raise Rs 475 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis

New Delhi , Sep 26: Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said it will raise Rs 475 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, M&M said: “The Loans and Investment Committee… Has approved issuance and offer of 4,750 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable 7.57 per cent secured non-convertible redeemable debentures with a face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 475 crore on a private placement basis.”

The company did not elaborate on end use of funds it plans to raise.

The stock of Mahindra and Mahindra was trading 1.31 per cent lower at Rs 1391.15 on BSE.