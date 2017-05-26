Mahindra at present working on a long-range electric XUV Aero Coupe that goes to 350 km on a full charge

Mahindra Electric, the electric vehicles (EV) division under Mahindra and Mahindra is at present working on a long-range electric engine which could go up to 350 km on a full charge. When asked whether the organization will consider using the powertrain for the Mahindra XUV Aero Coupe, Pawan Goenka Managing Director, Mahindra and Mahindra and Chairman, Mahindra Electric, stated, “That is one of the alternatives that we are investigating right now.”

The Mahindra XUV Aero Coupe Concept was first revealed, over a year and a half prior, at the 2016 Auto Expo in Delhi. Amid the event, the organization had shown that if at all they turn out with a production version, it will be a flagship premium offering. This could be one reason why the organization is thinking about an electric powertrain for the XUV Aero Coupe Concept. Having said that, Pawan Goenka mentioned that the possibility of an electric Mahindra XUV Aero, depends on the cost of the high voltage powertrain technology, government policies, infrastructure and numerous such aspects.

As for the powertrain itself, the new high capacity motor that Mahindra is working on will have different applications, for both the private and commercial sectors. It will be used over various vehicle sorts, like cars, mini trucks, SUVs and so on. As for performance targets, the organization trusts that the new powertrain could achieve a top speed of 150-200 kmph and acceleration, from 0 to 100 kmph, in 4 to 5 seconds. As said, the new battery is expected to offer a range of up to 350 km and is likewise expected to have a charge time of fewer than 4 hours. The new battery is still under development and Mahindra has said that it will be presented in the second half of 2019.

In retrospect, the Government of India recently declared its aim of electrifying India by 2030. The thought is to have an all-electric car fleet that by 2030 and not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the nation. The new GST tax structure to pegs the tax on all-electric vehicles at 12% while all other cars are pegged at 28% plus an extra cess. Similarly, hybrid vehicles are evaluated at 28% + 15% cess that takes the overall tax to a whopping 43%!