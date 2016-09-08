Mahindra presents customised Thars to PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik

New Delhi,Sept8:The accolades and adulation continue to keep pouring in for 2016 Rio Olympics medal winners PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik who won silver and bronze medals respectively. Earlier, batting maestro and Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar presented these two sportswomen with swanky BMW cars and now it is Mahindra and Mahindra, which has presented them with two specially customised Thar off-roaders.

PV Sindhu, who was the first Indian sportswoman to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games was gifted a silver-coloured Mahindra Thar by Dr. Pawan Goenka, executive director, Mahindra and Mahindra, which represented her silver medal winning performance. Sakshi Malik won the bronze in the women’s 58kg freestyle wrestling competition and to honour the same, she was presented a red-coloured Thar with a bronze grille up-front.

PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik with the custom Mahindra Thar

Apart from the custom paint jobs, both the Mahindra Thars sport custom bits such as different bumpers, beefier bull bars, snorkels and from what we can make out in the photographs, a bigger set of tyres as well.

From what we can surmise, the two custom Thars have the stock 2.5-litre engine under the hood, which produces 105bhp and 247Nm of torque. The updated version of the off-roader also gets a rear differential lock, which makes the road less taken a tad bit easier to conquer. The Thar is one of the more affordable SUVs out there at present and an enviable addition to the garage of both sportswomen.

Knowing the daredevils that these two wonderful athletes are, we can safely assume that their custom Mahindra Thars will see some off-road action soon.

Images Courtesy: Dr. Pawan Goenka on Twitter