Mahindra recalls new generation Scorpio and NuvoSport over faulty fluid hose

September 22, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, September 21: Mahindra & Mahindra is recalling units of its new generation Scorpio and NuvoSport SUVs to rectify faulty fluid hose in engine compartment, reports the Hindustan Times.

The proactive inspection and repositioning of a fluid hose in the engine compartment on all new generation Scorpio and NuvoSport will cover all the vehicles manufactured till June 2016, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a BSE filing.

The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost and customers will be individually contacted, it added.

“As an endeavour to ensure a hassle free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity. This action is also in compliance with SIAM’s voluntary code on vehicle recall,” M&M said.

In August, the company had recalled an unspecified number of SsangYong Rexton SUV due to a suspected fault with the rear driveshaft.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
GST Bill
What will happen to Hyundai and Honda car prices after GST rollout?
Note ban hits Mahindra’s Three-Wheeler sales
Mahindra launched upgraded top-end version of its compact SUV KUV100 at Rs 6.37 lakh
Three-year-old girl run over thrice in Gurgaon by Scorpio
Toyota recalls about 5.8 million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata air bags
Mahindra launches new electric car e20Plus
Top