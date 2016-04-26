Mahindra Scorpio’s Adventure model launched at Rs. 13.07 lakh

New Delhi, Apr. 26: Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday launched the new Scorpio Adventure limited edition model in India. The starting price of the SUV is Rs. 13.07 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai). Based on the top-of-the-line S10 variant of the new generation Mahindra Scorpio, the SUV comes with a number of new features and style decals that matches its adventure theme. Mahindra has announced that the production of the new Scorpio Adventure would be limited to only 1,000 vehicles. Some of the new features added in the SUV are Gun Metal alloy wheels, ORVMs with side indicators, distinctive and stylish 'Smoked' tail lamps, and the new Mist Silver and White dual-tone exteriors with adventure-themed graphics. Vivek Nayer, Chief Marketing Officer, (Automotive Division) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. expressed his delight to introduce the limited edition 'Scorpio Adventure'. "With its all-terrain capability, power-packed performance and iconic design, the Scorpio is a symbol of power, thrill and adventure for more than 5 lac Scorpio owners and for the millions of fans that aspire to own a Scorpio one day. The limited edition Scorpio Adventure is in keeping with the lineage and DNA of the brand and I am sure that it will further strengthen the appeal of Scorpio as the perfect companion on long road trips and off-roading adventures," Nayer said.