Mahira Khan expresses displeasure on not being able to promote her debut Bollywood film Raees.

Karachi, Jan. 18: Following the ban on Pakistani artists in India, actress Mahira Khan recently expressed her displeasure on not being able to promote her debut Bollywood film ‘Raees’.

“Of course, I feel bad,” replied Mahira, when asked if she was dejected about not promoting the film, and added, “When you put so much effort and hard work in a project, you wish to see the results,” The Express Tribune quoted her as saying in an interview.

Touting the SRK starrer flick a ‘special’ one, the Pakistani starlet said, “I work with same dedication and zeal in all my projects, but ‘Raees’ is very special.”

Talking about how Fawad Khan’s role in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was reportedly cut short due to India-Pakistan tension, the Pakistani star said, “I’m not privy to that but I am content with my part in the Rahul Dholakia directorial.”

In December last year, Shah Rukh Khan, along with producer Ritesh Sadhwani, met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to ensure a smooth release of the film.

The flick is slated to release on January 25. (ANI)