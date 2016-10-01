Who mailed the suicides notes? CCTV footage holds answers to Bansals deaths

New Delhi, Oct 01: The Delhi Police are yet to look at the CCTV footage that could help identify the two men who mailed to media houses the suicide notes left behind by a former government official and his son, blaming the CBI for their deaths.

BK Bansal, arrested by the CBI in a corruption case, and his son Yogesh were on September 27 found hanging from ceiling fans in their east Delhi home. His wife and daughter had killed themselves a few days after Bansal was arrested in July.

The CBI has come in for criticism over its handling of the case and rights bodies have sought reply on the allegations made in the suicide notes.

Who delivered the notes, why, and on whose instructions has nothing to do with our inquest proceeding, a senior police officer said, refusing to be identified. He said their job was to ascertain if the Bansals committed suicide or were murdered.

The men could be a crucial link in the case as original suicide notes have not been found though the envelopes bore BK Bansals name as the sender.