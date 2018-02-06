Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar

Durg (Chattisgarh), Feb. 6: The opposition parties seem to have found a new way of protest as a counter offensive to the ruling NDA government’s claim regarding creation of jobs for youths – to launch ‘Pakoda’ protest

When Congress launched the ‘pakoda protest’ in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, Samajwadi Party (SP) workers set up a “pakoda’ stall in Rampur as a mark of protest.

The Congress Pakoda stall at Raipur is called, ” ‘Shikshit Berozgar pakoda Center’. There are also a variety of Pakoda available here but the famous ones are ‘Arun Jaitley’ pakoda and ‘Raman’ pakoda, obviously taking a jibe at the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Not only SP’s youth wing is enthused about running a pakoda stall, its senior leader Azam Khan, visited the pakoda stall and also tasted some. He said the stall is being run by educated youths who are yet to find any employment. “This is a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

It all started with the Prime Minister saying in a recent interview to a TV channel, that a person selling pakoda outside and earning Rs 200 a day should also be considered as “employed”.

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the BJP of “distorting” and “deflecting” the debate on jobs by discussing ‘pakoda’ by taking on to Twitter. Soon the course of discussion change on Twitter and Pakoda took became the main course of political mudslinging between the two major parties.

It did not stop there. In his maiden speech as the member of Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday had hit out Congress for its ‘pakoda’ jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “That is so wrong. A pakoda seller is earning a living, not begging, who knows his next generation might rise to be a leader, after all, a tea seller has today become a Prime Minister.”