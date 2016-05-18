Maintaining marriage in industry isn’t tough: Kareena

May 18, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, May 18: When so many Bollywood couples like Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan, Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani, Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan and others are on a ‘break-up spree,’ Kareena Kapoor Khan states that it’s not “tough to maintain a relationship in the industry,” rather “it’s an individual thing.”

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the 35-year-old actress, who is going steady with husband Saif Ali Khan, said that every relationship, whether under spotlight or not, “faces their own set of problems” and hence, things sometimes work and sometimes don’t.

“There’s no secret for a successful marriage anyway,” said the actress, who is not oblivious to the star break-ups around her.

It’s just a phase, feels the ‘Ki and Ka’ actress.

Tags: ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Sony BBC Earth ropes in Kareena Kapoor Khan as Ambassador
Kareena Kapoor Khan is showstopper in gold at LFW 2017 grand finale
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Top